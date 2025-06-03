Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 25.7%

Credo Technology Group stock traded up $16.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,920,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,170. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.93 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $86,268.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,483,247.27. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $154,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 608,602 shares in the company, valued at $24,800,531.50. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,531. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,797,000 after buying an additional 909,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 138,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

