Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amcor stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amcor alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,901,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,079,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $11.48.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.