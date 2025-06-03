Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Occidental Petroleum stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.45. 2,156,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,222,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 343,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Rule One Partners LLC now owns 325,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

