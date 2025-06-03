Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2%

LLY stock opened at $746.63 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $707.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $775.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.