First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

