Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

