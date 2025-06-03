MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Purchases 5,056 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.1% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

