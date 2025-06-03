U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. InvesTrust now owns 136,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

