Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,766 shares of company stock worth $133,361,747. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.33.

NFLX opened at $1,218.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,219.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,064.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $979.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

