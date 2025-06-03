Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $544.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $511.50 and a 200-day moving average of $533.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

