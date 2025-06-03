Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,565,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1%

TJX Companies stock opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

