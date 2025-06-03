Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $554,572.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,548.16. This represents a 28.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,944.72. This trade represents a 22.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 993.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $359,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after buying an additional 133,537 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

