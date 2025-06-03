Kure Advisory LLC Invests $6.36 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $416.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.43. The stock has a market cap of $412.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

