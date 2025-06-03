Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after buying an additional 339,637 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

