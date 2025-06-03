RFG Advisory LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $272.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

