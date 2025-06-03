Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Decreases By 31.7%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Down 0.8%

CPAC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.70. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPAC. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.