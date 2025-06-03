Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5%

HON stock opened at $225.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.