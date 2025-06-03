Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,940. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.48%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.59% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $62,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

