WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Inc lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 233,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,412,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8%

DXJS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. 1,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

