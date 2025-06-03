Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 301 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.