Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $288.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.27. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

