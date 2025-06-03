iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IWM opened at $205.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

