Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after buying an additional 5,827,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

