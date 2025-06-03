Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Increases By 53.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

PSCE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,148. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $57.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2427 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

