Short Interest in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Declines By 25.4%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,696,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 2,273,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.7 days.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,192. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.
About PrairieSky Royalty
