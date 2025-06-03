Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 206,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 97.4% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 96,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,270 shares of company stock worth $26,553,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $169.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.