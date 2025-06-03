Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $180.29, but opened at $201.36. Ferguson shares last traded at $203.91, with a volume of 1,541,981 shares.

The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 247.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 56.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 166.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Trading Up 12.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

