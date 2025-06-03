Piper Sandler Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $1.80

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.80 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 295,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $156.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Zier acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,166.40. The trade was a 226.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Campbell purchased 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,452.97. This represents a 68.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 308,640 shares of company stock worth $518,055 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $370,371,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,870,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,322,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,108,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

