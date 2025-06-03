S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 311.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $513.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.82 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

