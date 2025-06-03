Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Invests $259,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 58,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 360,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $544.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

