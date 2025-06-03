Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 25,028 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,028 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after purchasing an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,730,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

