iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.