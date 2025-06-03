Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 22,076 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,076 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 105,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 92,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 464,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.