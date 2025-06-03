Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $164,000 Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $247.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average is $194.27. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $248.10.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

