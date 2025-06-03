Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schlumberger stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $33,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

