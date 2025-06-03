Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PKST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.44 million, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 554,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 251,858 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 129,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

