THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Truist Financial

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W lowered THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 237,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,800. THOR Industries has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.28.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 135.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

