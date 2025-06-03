KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in KLA by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $762.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $701.84 and a 200-day moving average of $696.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.58.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

