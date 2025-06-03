Fredrik Widlund Buys 41,669 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 41,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £26,251.47 ($35,561.46).

Shares of CLS stock traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 62.93 ($0.85). 278,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 56.80 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 101.40 ($1.37). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.48. The company has a market capitalization of £250.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (23.60) (($0.32)) earnings per share for the quarter. CLS had a negative net margin of 134.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CLS Holdings plc will post 10.0104167 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. CLS’s payout ratio is presently -15.42%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.54) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

