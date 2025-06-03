AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 32,545 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

