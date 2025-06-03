Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ) Decreases By 15.4%

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

QXQ traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $32.51 million and a P/E ratio of 30.35. SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Company Profile

The SGI Enhanced Nasdaq 100 ETF (QXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of Nasdaq-listed companies while employing a put-and-call options writing strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from selling short-term options against broad market indices QXQ was launched on Jun 14, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

