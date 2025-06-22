11,136 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average is $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $158.55.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

