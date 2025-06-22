Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $58.31 Thousand

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $58.31 thousand worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00044868 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00007668 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000010 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130,910.00 or 1.31313602 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

