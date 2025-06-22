WEMIX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $167.90 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $167.90 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99,397.26 or 1.00216988 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,352.28 or 1.00171636 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 542,255,243 coins and its circulating supply is 422,660,518 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 542,235,292.8652309 with 422,641,468.6177949 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.41240998 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,979,974.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

