Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $11,527,000. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

QQQ stock opened at $526.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.28.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

