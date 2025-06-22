S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $503.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.33. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

