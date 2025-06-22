Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 82,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 10,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

