MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $535,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total transaction of $1,034,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,211.65. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,380. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,547 shares of company stock worth $11,361,265. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6%

COST opened at $980.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,002.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $434.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.79.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

