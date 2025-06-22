Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 36,299 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,299 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VB stock opened at $231.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.72.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

