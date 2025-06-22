Envision Financial LLC Has $11.40 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Envision Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.6% of Envision Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

